Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Take On Giants On Aug. 15

Lorenzen is 3-10 with a 6.83 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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