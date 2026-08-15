Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Take On Giants On Aug. 15
Michael Lorenzen will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has +120 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Lorenzen is 3-10 with a 6.83 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.