Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Take On Dodgers On July 7

Lorenzen is 3-9 with a 6.91 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.