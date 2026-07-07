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Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies

Michael Lorenzen

Colorado Rockies • #24 SP

Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Take On Dodgers On July 7

Michael Lorenzen will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, July 7 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has -132 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lorenzen is 3-9 with a 6.91 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Lorenzen

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