Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Play Diamondbacks On May 17
Michael Lorenzen will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has +110 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Lorenzen is 2-5 with a 6.55 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.