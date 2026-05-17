Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Play Diamondbacks On May 17

Lorenzen is 2-5 with a 6.55 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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