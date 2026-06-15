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Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies

Michael Lorenzen

Colorado Rockies • #24 SP

Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Play Cubs On June 15

Michael Lorenzen will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Monday, June 15 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has -188 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Lorenzen is 2-8 with a 7.54 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Lorenzen

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