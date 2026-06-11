Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Face Cubs On June 11

Lorenzen is 2-8 with a 7.54 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.