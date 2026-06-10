Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Face Cubs On June 10

Lorenzen is 2-8 with an 8.01 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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