Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Face Cubs On June 10
Michael Lorenzen will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field, on Wednesday, June 10 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has -105 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Lorenzen is 2-8 with an 8.01 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
The Cubs are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.