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Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies

Michael Lorenzen

Colorado Rockies • #24 SP

Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Face Cardinals On Aug. 9

Michael Lorenzen will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has +134 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lorenzen is 3-10 with a 6.94 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Lorenzen

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