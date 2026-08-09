Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Face Cardinals On Aug. 9

Lorenzen is 3-10 with a 6.94 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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