Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Face Astros On April 8

Lorenzen is 0-1 with a 14.73 ERA and six strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.

The Astros are averaging 6.5 runs per game this season, with 4.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.