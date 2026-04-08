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Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies

Michael Lorenzen

Colorado Rockies • #24 SP

Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Face Astros On April 8

Michael Lorenzen will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Houston Astros at Coors Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has -140 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Lorenzen is 0-1 with a 14.73 ERA and six strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up 12 hits.

The Astros are averaging 6.5 runs per game this season, with 4.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Lorenzen

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