Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Square Off Against Angels On June 3

Lorenzen is 2-7 with a 7.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.