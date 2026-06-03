FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Michael Lorenzen
Colorado Rockies

Michael Lorenzen

Colorado Rockies • #24 SP

Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Square Off Against Angels On June 3

Michael Lorenzen will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, June 3 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has -114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lorenzen is 2-7 with a 7.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Lorenzen

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News