Michael King And Padres Play White Sox On May 3

King is 3-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.