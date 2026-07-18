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Michael King
San Diego Padres

Michael King

San Diego Padres • #34 SP

Michael King And Padres Play Royals On July 18

Michael King will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

King is 6-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael King

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