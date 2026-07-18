Michael King And Padres Play Royals On July 18

King is 6-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.