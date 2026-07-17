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Michael King
San Diego Padres

Michael King

San Diego Padres • #34 SP

Michael King And Padres Play Royals On July 17

Michael King will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, July 17 at 8:10 p.m. ET. King has +114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

King is 6-7 with a 3.41 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael King

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