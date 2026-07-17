Michael King And Padres Play Royals On July 17

King is 6-7 with a 3.41 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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