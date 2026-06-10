Michael King And Padres Take On Reds On June 10

King is 4-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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