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Michael King
San Diego Padres

Michael King

San Diego Padres • #34 SP

Michael King And Padres Take On Reds On June 10

Michael King will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. King has -142 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

King is 4-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael King

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