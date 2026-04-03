Michael King And Padres Face Red Sox On April 3
Michael King will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, April 3 at 2:10 p.m. ET. King has -136 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
King is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Red Sox are averaging 2.8 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.