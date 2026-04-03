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Michael King
San Diego Padres

Michael King

San Diego Padres • #34 SP

Michael King And Padres Face Red Sox On April 3

Michael King will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, April 3 at 2:10 p.m. ET. King has -136 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

King is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Red Sox are averaging 2.8 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael King

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