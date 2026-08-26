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Michael King
San Diego Padres

Michael King

San Diego Padres • #34 SP

Michael King And Padres Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 26

Michael King will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

King is 8-9 with a 3.23 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael King

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