Michael King And Padres Play Pirates On April 8

King is 0-1 with a 3.37 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.