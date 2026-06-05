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Michael King
San Diego Padres

Michael King

San Diego Padres • #34 SP

Michael King And Padres Play Mets On June 5

Michael King will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the New York Mets at Petco Park, on Friday, June 5 at 9:40 p.m. ET. King has +100 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

King is 4-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael King

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