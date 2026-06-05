Michael King And Padres Play Mets On June 5

King is 4-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.