Michael King And Padres Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 19

King is 8-8 with a 3.41 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 142 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.