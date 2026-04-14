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Michael King
San Diego Padres

Michael King

San Diego Padres • #34 SP

Michael King And Padres Play Mariners On April 14

Michael King will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 9:40 p.m. ET. King has -108 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

King is 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael King

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