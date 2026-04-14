Michael King And Padres Play Mariners On April 14

King is 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.