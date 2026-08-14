Michael King And Padres Face Guardians On Aug. 14

King is 7-8 with a 3.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.