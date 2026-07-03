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Michael King
San Diego Padres

Michael King

San Diego Padres • #34 SP

Michael King And Padres Square Off Against Dodgers On July 3

Michael King will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, July 3 at 10:10 p.m. ET. King has -136 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

King is 5-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael King

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