Michael King And Padres Square Off Against Dodgers On July 3

King is 5-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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