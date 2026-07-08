Michael King And Padres Face Diamondbacks On July 8

King is 5-7 with a 3.52 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.