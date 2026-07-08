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Michael King
San Diego Padres

Michael King

San Diego Padres • #34 SP

Michael King And Padres Face Diamondbacks On July 8

Michael King will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 10:10 p.m. ET. King has -104 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

King is 5-7 with a 3.52 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael King

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