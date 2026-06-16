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Michael King
San Diego Padres

Michael King

San Diego Padres • #34 SP

Michael King And Padres Face Cardinals On June 16

Michael King will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, June 16 at 7:45 p.m. ET. King has +104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

King is 4-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael King

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