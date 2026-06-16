Michael King And Padres Face Cardinals On June 16

King is 4-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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