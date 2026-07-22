Michael King And Padres Play Braves On July 22

King is 6-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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