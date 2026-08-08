Michael King And Padres Play Astros On Aug. 8
Michael King will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Houston Astros at Petco Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET. King has +138 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
King is 6-8 with a 3.45 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Astros are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.