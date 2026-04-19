Michael King And Padres Face Angels On April 19

King is 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Angels are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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