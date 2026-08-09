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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Yankees On Aug. 9

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Harris has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .291 BA, .320 OBP and .495 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 58 runs. In 444 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 66 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Cam Schlittler (10-6) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 2.26 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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