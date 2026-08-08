Michael Harris II And Braves Play Yankees On Aug. 8

Harris is hitting for a .292 BA, .320 OBP and .498 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 58 runs. In 440 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 66 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (5-5 with a 3.42 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season.

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