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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Play Yankees On Aug. 8

Michael Harris II and his Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Harris has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .292 BA, .320 OBP and .498 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 58 runs. In 440 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 66 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (5-5 with a 3.42 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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