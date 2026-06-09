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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Play White Sox On June 9

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Harris has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .306 BA, .340 OBP and .523 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 30 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Pirates.

Erick Fedde (1-5) takes the mound for the White Sox in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.94 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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