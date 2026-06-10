Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against White Sox On June 10

Harris is hitting for a .313 BA, .346 OBP and .524 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 31 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 72 1/3 innings pitched.

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