Michael Harris II And Braves Face Twins On Aug. 19

Harris is hitting for a .292 BA, .319 OBP and .487 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 59 runs. In 479 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 68 runs. Harris has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3 for 4 with two doubles) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley will look to secure his 10th win when he makes the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.98 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.

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