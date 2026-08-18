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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Twins On Aug. 18

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Harris has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .288 BA, .316 OBP and .480 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 59 runs. In 475 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 68 runs. Harris has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews (6-8) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 5.34 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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