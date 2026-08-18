Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Twins On Aug. 18

Harris is hitting for a .288 BA, .316 OBP and .480 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 59 runs. In 475 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 68 runs. Harris has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews (6-8) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 5.34 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

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