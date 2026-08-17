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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Play Twins On Aug. 17

Michael Harris II and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Harris has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .288 BA, .316 OBP and .482 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 59 runs. In 471 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 68 runs. Harris has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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