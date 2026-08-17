Michael Harris II And Braves Play Twins On Aug. 17

Harris is hitting for a .288 BA, .316 OBP and .482 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 59 runs. In 471 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 68 runs. Harris has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

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