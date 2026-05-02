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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Play Rockies On May 2

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, May 2 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Harris has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .324 BA, .358 OBP and .569 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .926, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Harris has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.

Brennan Bernardino (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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