Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Reds On May 31

Harris is hitting for a .302 BA, .330 OBP and .525 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 27 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. Harris has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo gets the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.57 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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