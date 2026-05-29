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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Reds On May 29

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, May 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Harris has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .301 BA, .327 OBP and .534 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 27 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. Harris has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Red Sox.

The Reds will send Chris Paddack (0-6) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 0-6 with a 6.86 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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