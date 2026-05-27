Michael Harris II And Braves Face Red Sox On May 27

Harris is hitting for a .304 BA, .332 OBP and .533 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 25 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs. Harris has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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