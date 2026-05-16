Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Red Sox On May 16

Harris is hitting for a .308 BA, .333 OBP and .510 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 17 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.99 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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