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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Red Sox On May 16

Michael Harris II and his Atlanta Braves will face the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Harris has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .308 BA, .333 OBP and .510 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 17 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.99 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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