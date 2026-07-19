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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Face Rangers On July 19

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Texas Rangers at Truist Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Harris has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .299 BA, .330 OBP and .499 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 48 runs. In 364 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 57 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi will try to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.04 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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