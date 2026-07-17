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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Rangers On July 17

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Texas Rangers at Truist Park, on Friday, July 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Harris has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .296 BA, .329 OBP and .488 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 45 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last action (on July 12 against the Cardinals) he went 0 for 4.

Cal Quantrill (3-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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