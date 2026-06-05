Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Pirates On June 5

Harris is hitting for a .301 BA, .336 OBP and .519 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 29 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

The Pirates are sending Mitch Keller (5-2) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.

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