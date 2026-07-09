Michael Harris II And Braves Face Pirates On July 9

Harris is hitting for a .307 BA, .338 OBP and .509 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 44 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Harris has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.02 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.

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