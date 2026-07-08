Michael Harris II And Braves Play Pirates On July 8

Harris is hitting for a .308 BA, .339 OBP and .510 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 43 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Harris has recorded five steals on six attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Jared Jones (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.28 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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