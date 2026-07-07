Michael Harris II And Braves Play Pirates On July 7

Harris is hitting for a .306 BA, .338 OBP and .508 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 42 runs. In 325 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Harris has recorded five steals on six attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 6 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

Paul Skenes makes the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.62 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

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