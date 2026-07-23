Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Padres On July 23

Harris is hitting for a .296 BA, .325 OBP and .499 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 49 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 60 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning gets the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.67 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.

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