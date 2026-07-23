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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Padres On July 23

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will face the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, on Thursday, July 23 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Harris has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .296 BA, .325 OBP and .499 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 49 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 60 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning gets the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.67 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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