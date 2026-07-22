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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Play Padres On July 22

Michael Harris II and his Atlanta Braves will take on the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, on Wednesday, July 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Harris has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .301 BA, .330 OBP and .506 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 49 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Michael King gets the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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