Michael Harris II And Braves Play Padres On July 22

Harris is hitting for a .301 BA, .330 OBP and .506 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 49 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Michael King gets the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

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