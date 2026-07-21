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Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves • #23 CF

Michael Harris II And Braves Play Padres On July 21

Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will take on the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Harris has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harris is hitting for a .301 BA, .331 OBP and .506 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 49 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Padres.

The Padres will send Walker Buehler (5-5) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.36 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Harris II

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