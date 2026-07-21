Michael Harris II And Braves Play Padres On July 21

Harris is hitting for a .301 BA, .331 OBP and .506 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 49 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Padres.

The Padres will send Walker Buehler (5-5) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.36 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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