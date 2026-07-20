Michael Harris II And Braves Take On Padres On July 20

Harris is hitting for a .301 BA, .331 OBP and .499 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 48 runs. In 369 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 58 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.

JP Sears (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.03 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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