Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Orioles On July 26

Harris is hitting for a .299 BA, .327 OBP and .508 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 52 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz gets the start for the Orioles, his 21st of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.05 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.

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