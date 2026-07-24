Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Orioles On July 24

Harris is hitting for a .299 BA, .327 OBP and .507 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 51 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 61 runs (20th in MLB). Harris has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Padres.

Trevor Rogers (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.28 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

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